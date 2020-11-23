http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/6LiLGYIvPlQ/the-diangelo-factor.php

The Washington Free Beacon’s Charles Fain Lehman reports on the forum conducted via Zoom by the University of Wisconsin’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement. Doing the work that the mainstream media refuse to do, Lehman draws on documents obtained from the university in response to a freedom-of-information request for this outstanding report. Here is the opening:

The prominent diversity consultant Robin DiAngelo raked in $12,750 for a speaking gig last month at the University of Wisconsin—70 percent more than the other keynote speaker, black female author Austin Channing Brown. The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement paid Channing Brown just $7,500 for her keynote address at its annual Diversity Forum, receipts obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. The payments were negotiated with the Harry Walker Agency, a New York-based speakers bureau that represents both women. DiAngelo has called such inequitable treatment the racist heart of capitalism, claiming that “capitalism is dependent on inequality.… If the model is profit over everything else, you’re not going to look at your policies to see what is most racially equitable.”

There are so many absurd elements to the story that one may infer it is impossible to satirize higher education conjoined with the big business of anti-racism. Much more here.

Quotable quote: “And while DiAngelo has made her name demanding that white people stop avoiding difficult conversations, she did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Free Beacon.”

