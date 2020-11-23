https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/stephen-kruiser/2020/11/23/the-morning-briefing-gop-cant-let-trump-hating-squishes-take-over-the-party-now-n1165651

It’s Still Trump’s GOP and Squishes Need Not Apply

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I hope somebody got some sleep.

There has been a lot of discussion these past few weeks about what a “post-Trump” Republican party might look like. I wrote a VIP post a couple of weeks ago saying that I didn’t believe there would be a any such thing in the near future no matter who ends up being president next year. That doesn’t, however, mean that there won’t be forces in the GOP who have been on the periphery in the Trump era trying to wrest control of the party away from those who have been playing nice with the president for the last four years.

The radical Never Trump people have been making noise for several weeks about wanting to return the party to the way it used to be, whatever that means. They are operating under the delusion that a lot of Republicans are waiting around to welcome them back with open arms.

Good luck with that.

Republicans who love Trump’s transformation need to be very vigilant right now. The Never Trumpers may not be well liked by mainstream American members of the GOP but they are still well connected to some old money. If we drop our guard amid all of the pandemic and election chaos, these back-stabbers could make a successful grab at some more power.

The Democrats and the media will be giving these malcontents a lot of publicity and support too. Democrats really do not understand what has happened over on this side of the aisle in the last four years. This is from the post I referenced earlier:

Most Democrats — and I know this from numerous conversations — are under the impression that we over here on the Right will eventually view Trump’s ascendance as something that we’ve had to suffer through. They really are that supremely ignorant and arrogant. They are operating under the collective delusion that, deep in our hearts, Republicans want the Republican Party to be the way that Democrats want the Republican party to be. A big part of the problem is that the poor dears on the Left spin so much b.s. that they all end up believing their own garbage lies. One of the biggest ones that their media lapdogs repeated throughout the campaign was that there was this massive wave of people who voted for Trump in 2016 who weren’t going to vote for him in 2020. There were maybe fourteen such people in America. The reality was that there were millions of people who didn’t vote for him last time who were willing to do anything to vote for him this year. As of the time I’m writing this, Trump has around 14.1 million more votes than he had in 2016. I don’t know about you, but I’m not getting the “party wants to move on from him” vibe here.

Trump’s stamp on the Republican party is positive all around. The GOP had a better ground game this year. That would have been more apparent had the pandemic not created the month-long mail election. He made inroads with minority voters despite the mainstream media calling him and all of his supports racist every day for four years.

The squish wing of the GOP wants to return to a party that doesn’t listen to the voices in flyover country. They want most decisions to be made over drinks at the Capitol Hill Club by by guys who wear red ties to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

If the Republicans let the Bushies control the party again and the Democrats keep learning more and more how to game vote-by-mail the GOP might never see the White House again.

The party is now reflective of the president’s passion. It doesn’t roll over and play dead for the Democrats in the name of bipartisanship. It’s a party that places more value in fighting than in appearing gentlemanly. It’s a far more functional party than it was four years ago, as evidenced by the fact that the Democrats’ much talked about “Blue Wave” didn’t materialize in the House and Senate races.

Let the Mitt Romney type squishes hang around, but don’t let them get too much power. And make damn sure that the Never Trumpers don’t sneak in the back door while we’re distracted by COVID and the election mess.

If any of that happens you can stick a fork in the party because it will be done.

2020 Is the Worst

Guitar Center, which began in 1959 as a store selling home organs in Hollywood and grew into the largest retailer of music instruments and equipment in the United States, filed for bankruptcy over the weekend. More here: https://t.co/pREEGRuJfU pic.twitter.com/zYpJMMpeDC — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 23, 2020

PJM Linktank

Why Did Donald Trump Cut Sidney Powell From His Legal Team?

Violent Crime Surge in New York City Hitting Subways

Democrats Agree to Support a Slower Timeline for Renaming Bases

God bless America. [WATCH] Buffalo Business Owners Revolt Against Health Department and Sheriffs: ‘GET OUT! WE WILL NOT COMPLY’

California Hispanics Shock Democrats by Opposing Affirmative Action Referendum

Illegal Alien Crossings Surging in Anticipation of Biden Presidency

Biden Corruption Allegations Have 32% of Democrats Asking for a Special Counsel to Investigate

Apple Looks to Soften Bill That Fights Forced Labor in China

Navy Investigation: Pensacola Jihadi Murdered People Because of the Navy’s ‘Toxic Microclimate’

Biden Is Crowdfunding His Own Transition. Now, Do the Federal Government

Spendapalooza: Earmarks Will Make a Comeback Next Congress

Newsom Wanted Snitches to Turn in Thanksgiving ‘Scofflaws’ But Several California Sheriffs Say They Will Not Comply

WHO Director Dr. Tedros Moves the COVID-19 Goalposts Right Off the Playing Field

Known Fabulist Brian Williams Provides an Excellent Example of How to Create More Division

This Republican Judge’s Pennsylvania Ruling Could Sound the Death Knell to Trump’s Election Legal Challenge

Here Are Just 10 of the Wild Conspiracy Theories the Left (and Media) Have Tarred Trump With for More Than 4 Years

Georgetown Features Academic Who Likens Austrian Counter-Terror Measures to Kristallnacht

HILARIOUS: John Cleese Savages Transgender Orthodoxy in Epic Tweetstorm

Fifteen Senators (Including Fauxcahontas and Bernie) Want Facebook to Ban ‘Anti-Muslim Hate’

VIP

Why I Call J.K. Rowling a Moderate on Transgender Issues

This Is No Time for Republicans to Back Down

The Real Problem With Lockdowns

VIP Gold

Make Some Time to Take Some Time

From the Mothership and Beyond

Appeals court rules TN can outlaw abortions based on “sex, race, or disability”

Schlichter: Is America Doomed to Split Apart?

WATCH: Dominion Voting Systems Spokesman Addresses Allegations of Voter Fraud

How Trump Responded When a High-Ranking Republican Called on Him to Concede

Sidney Powell: Some ‘May Need Witness Protection’ After Our Exposé

WaPo Columnist’s Meltdown Over Alleged Voter Fraud Is Precisely What’s Wrong with the MSM

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Is Quarantining After Inconclusive COVID Test Results

These Three States Can Stop the Steal

Anti-Gun Activists Bemoan End To Local Laws In Montana

Undersheriff Indicted In CA Concealed Carry Bribery Scandal

GA Democrats Want To Peer Pressure Teens To Vote

Now, They’re Blaming U.S. For ‘Sniper Rifles’ In Mexico

Catholic couple donates hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys in Brooklyn, Queens

Oh. George Floyd Gets His Own Exhibit – at a Holocaust Museum

Millions of Americans Set to Protest Religious Intolerance on Thursday

Ben Carson: Donald Trump ‘Saved My Life’

One Tweet Perfectly Encapsulates Democrat Hypocrisy on ‘Accepting Elections’

Bill Maher Pulls the Reins Yet Again as Democrats Blame Trump for America’s Coronavirus Deaths

Can A Republican Version Of The Squad Be Successful?

2020 Does Not Get the Last Word

Robots invade the construction site

United Kingdom Might Ease Some Coronavirus Restrictions Before Christmas

America Needs To Chill

It Happened Again: Biden Loses Temper With CBS Reporter Bo Erickson

A House Race In California Looks Like Another GOP Pickup, Plus A Legal Battle In New York

Officials Must Resist Ordering Winter Shutdowns

Something smells very socialist about Elizabeth Warren’s ‘single executive order’ idea for Biden to ‘rebuild trust in government’

Dude, look in the MIRROR: Jonathan Turley DROPS Chuck Todd in thread for accusing Trump of ‘undermining an incoming president’

‘Let me tell you, it has been a JOURNEY’: Tweep’s thread on how he gained 7 followers in JUST 6 MONTHS funniest damn thing you’ll read today

Politicians pushing lockdowns have NEVER lost a paycheck: Waffle House CEO throws down the GAUNTLET on lockdowns and oh HELL YEAH

Florida Man! WATCH: 74-year-old Florida man rescues puppy from an alligator with his bare hands

See America’s National Parks—Before They Were National Parks

Reduct This

You Go Girl! This Woman Can Eat an Entire Rotisserie Chicken By Herself, and That is Enough, She is Enough: https://t.co/a7vb6xAd3l pic.twitter.com/xFdO9HrpnD — Reductress (@Reductress) November 21, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I don’t understand candy corn’s appeal.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

