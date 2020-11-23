https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-republican-base-is-ready-to-leave-the-party/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
.@JackPosobiec pushes back against media gaslighting on voting machine hacking and warns:
“The Republican base is sick and tired of the Republican Party…of the way they refuse to stand up for the base… The Republican base is ready to leave the Party.”https://t.co/as15u8Qcb7 pic.twitter.com/G809axwowT
— Culttture (@culttture) November 22, 2020
Quick hit from Jack Posobiec tonight…