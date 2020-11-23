https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/system-rigged-one-candidate-tucker-carlson-backtracks-voting-machines-slamming-sidney-powell-video/

Was this his mea culpa?

Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday suggesting possible fraud in voting machines, “It’s a real issue no matter who raises it.”

This was after he blasted Attorney Sidney Powell last week for not offering him proof of voting irregularities in this year’s presidential election.

We tried to help Tucker out last week.

On Monday Tucker Carlson argued the election was rigged against President Trump.

This was not news to any Trump voter.

Tucker blamed the lawsuits against the NRA for Trump’s Pennsylvania loss?

That’s just nuts.

Tucker needs to try harder.

Donald Trump had the election stolen.

