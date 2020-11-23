https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/23/todays-perfect-tweet-sen-tom-cotton-explains-why-john-kerrys-thrilled-by-prospect-of-being-bidens-climate-envoy/

As we told you earlier, it’s looking like former secretary of state under Barack Obama, John Kerry, will be named Joe Biden’s top man when it comes to trying to czar away climate change:

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton put Kerry’s imminent return this way:

And who knows, we might even see some special appearances from James Taylor! The weather seems more stable already.

