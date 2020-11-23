https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/23/todays-perfect-tweet-sen-tom-cotton-explains-why-john-kerrys-thrilled-by-prospect-of-being-bidens-climate-envoy/

As we told you earlier, it’s looking like former secretary of state under Barack Obama, John Kerry, will be named Joe Biden’s top man when it comes to trying to czar away climate change:

‘Perfection’: Joe Biden’s effort to combat climate change will be headed up by ‘old rich white guy with a private plane’ https://t.co/o8tWwGLtES — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2020

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton put Kerry’s imminent return this way:

John Kerry thrilled at prospect of returning to his dream job of living in Central European luxury hotels while negotiating deals that are bad for America. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 23, 2020

And who knows, we might even see some special appearances from James Taylor! The weather seems more stable already.

Tweet of the day. — El Presidente Elect Arturo (@TheRealArtWood) November 23, 2020

Tom Cotton wins the Internet for today. https://t.co/efaR1IJO1G — Old Tory Right-President-Elect & Queen of England (@rightwingnutrs) November 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

