https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/11/23/trump-authorizes-transition-and-what-he-says-shows-how-much-he-cares-about-america-n284205
About The Author
Related Posts
Great Poll Numbers the MSM Keep Missing: Shy Trump, Trump Dems and the Blue State That Might Flip
October 10, 2020
Rioting Hits Another Wisconsin Suburb Over Black Officer Who Shot Black Kid Investigators Say Pulled A Stolen Gun
October 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy