Steve Cortes, a senior Trump 2020 campaign adviser, said Tuesday that the Justice Department is “asleep at the wheel” amid the election fraud allegations from the Trump legal team.

Cortes told “Just the News AM” that he wishes the FBI was “involved and engaged” in the current election issues, saying the Trump legal team doesn’t have the luxury of time and it also don’t have the resources of the federal government.

“I wish the federal law enforcement were involved, the way it certainly was deeply engaged in trying to concoct the case against President Trump,” he told host Carrie Sheffield. “I believe the DOJ in general – the Department of Justice – is asleep at the wheel here while there may be really systemic fraud taking place that is truly undermining our republic.”

Cortes says he has no idea why the FBI is not involved when there may be such significant fraud occurring, some of which they can prove.

“We do have significant amounts of fraud that we can right now prove in court through affidavits and through eyewitnesses, and then we also have perhaps even more importantly, the constitutional issues, and these are critical constitutional issues,” Cortes also said.

