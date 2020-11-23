https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-demands-recount-signature-matching-georgia

President Trump’s campaign formally has requested a recount in the state of Georgia, arguing that an audit that found Joe Biden still leads by more than 12,000 votes wasn’t sufficient to detect fraud.

“Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia,” the campaign announced Saturday. “We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted.

Trump’s campaign said it wanted the recount to include signature matching to police for possible fraud.

“President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards. Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

