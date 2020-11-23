https://www.oann.com/trump-campaign-says-it-will-continue-legal-fight-after-michigan-certification/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-campaign-says-it-will-continue-legal-fight-after-michigan-certification

FILE PHOTO: Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis speaks as Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn reaches out to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

November 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday said it would continue its legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election after Michigan officials certified results showing that President-elect Joe Biden had won their state.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, in a statement. “We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election to Biden, a Democrat, and has alleged widespread voter fraud without providing evidence.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

