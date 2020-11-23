https://www.oann.com/trump-gives-gsa-official-go-ahead-to-start-transition-to-biden-administration/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-gives-gsa-official-go-ahead-to-start-transition-to-biden-administration

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump is followed by HHS Secretary Alex Azar as he arrives to speak about prescription drug prices during an appearance in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

November 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Monday said he had given Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, the go-ahead to proceed with a transition for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good … fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

