President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE’s approval rating has dipped 3 points since the Nov. 3 election, according to a new Gallup poll.

The survey found that Trump’s job approval rating dipped from 46 percent just before Election Day to 43 percent earlier this month.

The polling firm noted that he garnered a 90 percent job approval rating among Republicans following the election, down from 95 percent before voters went to the polls.

Thirty-nine percent of independents approved of the president in the new survey, compared to 41 percent prior to the election. His 3 percent approval rating among Democrats was unchanged.

The poll released Monday also showed that the percentage of Americans “satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S.” has declined since the election. Prior to Nov. 3, 28 percent of Americans agreed with the statement, compared to 21 percent in the latest poll.

The drop was driven by Republican respondents, 60 percent of whom said they were “satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S.” in the second half of October, compared to 35 percent who agreed after Election Day. Pollsters found no change among independents on the question, and a slight increase among Democrats who agreed with the sentiment.

The Associated Press and a slate of news organizations projected that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE won the race for the White House earlier this month. Among races called by the AP, Biden leads Trump with 306 electoral votes to the president’s 232 electoral votes.

Trump has not yet conceded the race, and his campaign has launched legal challenges to election results and procedures in battleground states across the country.

The Gallup poll of 1,018 adults was conducted Nov. 5 through Nov. 19. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

