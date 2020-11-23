https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-jr-warns-georgia-voters-to-ignore-activists-encouraging-them-not-to-vote-in-senate-races-that-is-nonsense

On Monday morning, responding to calls from some Trump supporters for Georgia GOP voters to refuse to show up for the two U.S. Senate run-off elections featuring incumbent GOP senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, elections that will determine the balance of power in the Senate, the only remaining check on Democratic power in a prospective Biden presidency, Donald Trump Jr. issued a stern warning urging all Georgia GOP voters to show up and save the Senate for the GOP.

Trump Jr. wrote, “I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

If Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock were to win his race against Loeffler and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff were to defeat incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue, the Senate would be tied, 50-50, leaving it in the hands of the Democrats if the Biden-Harris team wins the White House after the recount and legal processes play out. Perdue narrowly missed being re-elected in the general election, as Georgia requires a run-off election if no candidate gets 50% of the vote. Perdue came agonizingly close, garnering 49.8% of the vote, as currently counted.

On Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue; he saidat a “Defend The Majority” rally that Perdue has “been one of the greatest and staunchest allies of our MAGA agenda in the United States Senate,” and praised Loeffler for building “her own company up from the ground” and breaking “barriers in business and sports … to become one of Georgia’s most successful businesswomen.”

Pence continued, “For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia. … The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear.”

Perdue added, “We’re the last line of defense against this country making a change to the Left that we won’t get to undo for maybe two, three, four, five generations. We cannot let that happen,” Perdue told the crowd ahead of the vice president’s speech.

Democrats winning the Senate could have disastrous consequences for the Supreme Court: after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated, “In 1876 there were nine justices on the Court. Our population has grown enormously since then. Should we expand the Court? Well, let’s take a look and see. And that relates to the nine district courts Maybe we need more District Courts as well.”

Democratic Delaware Senator Chris Coons declared, “We gotta have a wide-open conversation about how to rebalance our courts.”

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) added, “Expand the court. Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices. By expanding the Court we fix this broken system and have the Court better represent the values of the American people.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) echoed, “Expand the Court.”

