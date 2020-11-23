https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizona-michigan-and-pennsylvania-legislatures-hold-hearings-about-2020?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s campaign legal team announced Tuesday that the legislatures in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania will soon hold election-related hearings.

They will be held “in an effort to provide confidence that all of the legal votes have been counted and the illegal votes have not been counted in the November 3rd election,” according to a press release.

The Pennsylvania Senate will hold a hearing on Wednesday at which Rudy Giuliani will speak, the team said. Senators involved in the hearing will deliver 5-minute opening statements and people who have filed affidavits alleging election fraud will deliver testimony.

Next week, the Arizona legislature’s hearing will occur on Monday and the Michigan legislature’s hearing will take place Tuesday.

“State Legislatures are uniquely qualified and positioned to hold hearings on election irregularities and fraud before electors are chosen,” the press release said. “As established in Article 2, Section 1.2 of the United States Constitution, State Legislatures have the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, providing a critical safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

