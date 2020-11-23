https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-authorizes-transition-process-to-joe-biden_3590836.html

President Donald Trump late Monday thanked General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy after she announced her agency would begin the process for a Biden transition alongside multiple legal challenges alleging a variety of voting irregularities in the 2020 election that continue to play out across battleground states.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” the president announced on Twitter. “She has been harassed, threatened, and abused—and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA.”

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!” he added. “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

The GSA confirmed to The Epoch Times earlier on Monday that it would soon brief some members of Congress on the presidential transition.

Allison Brigati, a deputy administrator at the GSA, will spend 30 minutes on Nov. 30 briefing House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), and two subcommittee chairmen Reps. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.).

The top Republicans on each committee and subcommittee will also be at the briefing. They are Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), Kay Granger (R-Texas), Jody Hice (R-Ga.), and Steve Womack (R-Ark.).

The GSA is also expected to host on Nov. 30 an in-person briefing for staff members on the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, a GSA spokesperson told The Epoch Times.

Staff for the House Appropriations and Oversight committees are invited to the Senate staff briefing.

The GSA, which oversees presidential transitions, has been thrown into the national spotlight after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden declared victory in the 2020 election. Trump has alleged voter fraud and said any declarations of victory are premature. His campaign has mounted legal challenges over a variety of alleged voting irregularities in battleground states.

While a number of media outlets have declared Biden as president-elect, The Epoch Times won’t declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved.

Zachary Stieber, Jack Phillips, and Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

