Lawyer Sidney Powell was temporarily suspended from Twitter, with some alleging that she was suspended for linking to a news article relating to election interference. Although she has not posted since the suspension, she has retweeted others on Monday, indicating her account was likely locked for 12 hours by the social media Masters of the Universe.

The Trump administration recently distanced itself from Powell, noting that she did not represent the president, either as part of the team or in his personal capacity. Shortly after the administration’s announcement, many expected her to respond on social media but her Twitter account had been suspended. General Michael Flynn tweeted about Powell’s suspension in a tweet that can be seen below:

.@SidneyPowell1 has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. She understands the WH press release & agrees with it. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates. — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 23, 2020

It is currently unclear exactly why Powell was suspended. The Hill reporter John Kruzel asked his Twitter followers if anyone had seen a recently deleted tweet by Powell that it is now believed may have contributed to her suspension.

The tweet reportedly included a link to the website GNews.org and related to election interference. Powell used the hashtags #DominionVotingSystems and #Election2020 in the tweets, tagging President Trump, lawyer Lin Wood, TV anchor Maria Bartiromo, attorney Jesse Binnall, Judge Jeanine Piro, and lawyer Abigail Frye.

One Twitter user stated that comments on the G News article allege that anyone linking to the story on Twitter had their tweet deleted and account suspended.

Yeah, comments at that linked conspiracy-theory article say anyone who posts that article on twitter is suspended & the tweet is deleted. — Anne-Marie Clark ⚖️ Take Covid seriously 🌎🌍🌏 (@AMWClarkLaw) November 23, 2020

Powell now appears to have gained access to her account once again and has retweeted other Twitter users but has not yet tweeted herself.

Powell has released a statement in which she acknowledges the comments from the Trump administration and vows to continue to fight to expose election fraud. Powell’s statement can be read in full here.

