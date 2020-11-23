https://www.oann.com/uk-pm-johnson-sets-out-new-measures-to-replace-covid-lockdown/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-pm-johnson-sets-out-new-measures-to-replace-covid-lockdown

November 23, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a national lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in England on Dec. 2, strengthening a tiered regional approach to reflect differences in infection rates.

“We’re not going to replace national measures with a free for all … We’re going to go back instead to a regional, tiered approach, applying the toughest measures where COVID is most prevalent,” Johnson told parliament.

“The scientific advice is … that our tiers need to be made tougher.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

