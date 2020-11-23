https://hannity.com/media-room/update-rand-paul-says-dc-attorneys-not-pursing-action-against-financiers-of-mob-that-attacked-him/

Sen. Rand Paul confirmed Monday that US attorneys will not “pursue legal action” against the financial-backers of a crowd of anti-Trump protesters that attacked him and his wife as they left the White House over the summer.

“The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital,” posted Paul on social media.

The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital. https://t.co/abpESDJ4nx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 23, 2020

Original Story: August 28, 2020

Senator Rand Paul confirmed on social media Thursday night he was attacked by an “angry mob” after leaving President Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House; thanking DC police for “saving his life.”

Senator Rand Paul on the mob who attacked him: “My feeling is there is interstate criminal traffic being paid for across states lines…they flew here on a plane, they all got fresh new clothes, and they were paid to be here. It is a crime to do that and it needs to be traced.” pic.twitter.com/butFH344Ih — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” posted Paul.

“Video on social media appeared to show a crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was escorted by D.C. police as he returned to his hotel. An officer was captured on video being shoved by a protester and was nearly knocked over. Paul appeared to help steady the officer,” reports Fox News.

Read the full report here.

