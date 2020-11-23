https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-announces-delivery-of-missiles-bombs-to-philippines_3590011.html
The United States delivered missiles and bombs to the Philippines to help the country’s fight against terrorism, national security adviser Robert O’Brien announced in Manila on Monday. “This transfer underscores our strong and enduring commitment to a critical alliance,” O’Brien said. “We hope these precision guided missiles will help the AFP protect Philippine lives in Mindanao and in the needless suffering imposed by ISIS East Asia. The Philippines is dealing with remnants of ISIS, a Middle East-based terrorist group that the United States helped decimate there. The transfer includes 100 Toad to Alpha missiles, 12 ITAS missiles, and 24 MK-82 bombs. O’Brien affirmed America’s commitment to the Philippines, saying the nations share a deep interest in upholding the rule of law. The alliance is grounded in the Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1951. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Philippine leaders earlier this year that any attack on their forces, aircraft, …