https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-video-nj-gov-phil-murphy-confronted-at-restaurant-for-not-wearing-mask

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was accosted by angry residents while he ate dinner with his family until he put a mask on, according to footage that went viral Sunday.

“Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a d***,” one woman says in a video posted on social media. Murphy does not respond.

“You’re having fun with your family, in the meantime, you’re having all kind of other bulls*** going on…,” another woman says.

Murphy’s son then suggests the women might have had too much to drink and asks them to put their masks on, to which one of the women says, “You can go f*** yourself, how’s that? I don’t need a f***ing mask. You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f***ing wrong with me.”

When Murphy’s son points out how one of the women has a Trump phone case, he claims Trump likes his dad. “No, he doesn’t like your father,” the woman responds. Murphy then puts a mask on, and the women leave as one of them says, “You know what? You suck!”

WATCH (language warning):

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confronted while having dinner with his maskless family. **Language Warning** pic.twitter.com/6O3Jug0YmS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2020

On Sunday, Murphy extended New Jersey’s March 9 public health emergency declaration for the ninth time, which offers him the authority to issue executive orders to combat COVID-19 as cases continue to spike.

“The state has experienced significant upticks in the rate of reported new cases across all counties, demonstrating the need for many of the state’s current measures to remain in place, both to reduce additional new infections and to save lives,” Murphy said in the order, as reported by NJ.com.

Murphy said continuing the order will “ensure the state can swiftly respond to take all appropriate actions should the rate of reported new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, number of individuals being admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, or rate of reproduction for COVID-19 infections in New Jersey continue to increase.”

Some have described Murphy’s various lockdown orders as unconstitutional. As The Daily Wire reported in April:

On Wednesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson confronted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about his executive order banning religious services in the state during the coronavirus crisis, an order that resulted in 15 men being arrested for congregating at a synagogue earlier this month. The Democratic governor responded by defending his severe order and openly admitting that he “wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this.” ‘The Bill of Rights, as you well know, protects Americans’ rights — enshrines their right to practice their religion as they see fit and to congregate together to assemble peacefully,” Carlson reminded Gov. Murphy on his show Wednesday, as reported by Fox News. […]

“By what authority did you nullify the Bill of Rights in issuing this order?” Carlson asked Murphy. “How do you have the power to do that?” “That’s above my pay grade, Tucker,” said the governor. “I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this … we looked at all the data and the science and it says people have to stay away from each other. That is the best thing we can do to break the back of the curve of this virus, that leads to lower hospitalization and ultimately fatalities.”

Related: ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Tyrants’: New Jersey Gym Owner Arrested After Disobeying Lockdown Order

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

