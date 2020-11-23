https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/washington-post-thinks-twice-about-claiming-the-dc-aristocracy-is-looking-forward-to-schmoozing-again-under-biden/

It really took no time at all once the AP had called the 2020 race for Joe Biden for the media to kick right into gear to prop up a Biden presidency and treat President Trump as if his term were already over. Whatever restraint they had left was gone; remember CNN’s Anderson Cooper watching Trump’s post-election press conference and describing him as “an obese turtle on his back in the hot sun flailing”?

The good news for journalists is that they can invite President Biden to the White House Correspondents Dinner (aka Nerd Prom) and joke around like they used to with Barack Obama. The establishment is happy and comfortable again.

Journalist Aaron Maté caught the Washington Post rethinking a headline in which they reported that Washington’s “aristocracy” was looking forward to schmoozing under a Biden presidency; maybe “establishment” was a better choice.

The Washington Post just published an article called: “Washington’s aristocracy hopes a Biden presidency will make schmoozing great again.” They quickly changed it to “Washington’s establishment.” Someone must’ve worried how the plebes might react: https://t.co/jeSd7v4FIm pic.twitter.com/EyHPWU35uU — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 23, 2020

The change doesn’t make it sound any better. — Jim Williams (@Alpowolf) November 23, 2020

No, it doesn’t.

The first headline was more accurate. — Eugene Marangoni (@EugeneMarangoni) November 23, 2020

Trump just didn’t fit in with the D.C. aristocracy. He was “new money.”

The original title was more accurate. — 🔀 Rachel the wire ghost ☭🧦 🔀 (@CapableCarpet) November 23, 2020

they were right the first time…most honest thing they’ve said in a while…. — Sydney Ziems (@sydneyaziems) November 23, 2020

Well to be fair….aristocracy is really rude to bezos. My billionaire friends prefer “establishment” — Turn Left in Montana (@Turn_Left_in_MT) November 23, 2020

You mean the serfs. — Drive for Show (@WintonCapPtnrs) November 23, 2020

It is a big club and none of you are in it. — Martti Hänninen (@MarttiHnninen2) November 23, 2020

More like ’make grifting fun again’. — Artyr (@aretieare) November 23, 2020

Everyday I think to myself “they know we can hear them, right?” — Kathy Woods (@woods_kathy) November 23, 2020

Excess of truth — Paul Larudee (@larudee) November 23, 2020

Yeah, that doesn’t make the headline any less infuriating. — Tonal Recall (@recalltonal) November 23, 2020

Or the content of their message. — Michael (@mcaark) November 23, 2020

Schmoozing means corruption — Paul Lancaster (@PaulLan63637213) November 23, 2020

We are all plebs to the incoming administration. The next 4 years will make the 1% great again. — Erin Holmes (@ErinJHolmes) November 23, 2020

The royalty class is all giddy. — Rocky (@RockyPruitt) November 23, 2020

The buried lede here is that no matter how it’s worded the article is still about rich people and politicians hoping they can now go back to engaging in wanton corruption together — Peeps (@vonBarrel) November 23, 2020

This is seriously gross. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) November 23, 2020

My boyfriend always calls mainstream politicians neo-nobles, because that’s how they behave. They feel entitled to all sorts of benefits and luxuries on taxpayer money and get wildly upset if you question their spending. — Tiina Wiik 🇫🇮 (@SwanOfTuonela) November 23, 2020

Home page on the website still shows “aristocracy”. pic.twitter.com/JU6B7QcU9t — Left 👁 on the News (@leftiblog) November 23, 2020

As does the article itself pic.twitter.com/53CBKDsHmw — Left 👁 on the News (@leftiblog) November 23, 2020

“The aristocracy of this city is ready to move on, daring to hope that the last four years was a fever that finally broke and life can get back to normal.… Normal, as in not wanting to punch someone in the face.”

The implication is then, of course, that schmoozing was not really done during the Trump administration… Completely flying in the face of their narrative for the last 4 years. — Michael (@mcaark) November 23, 2020

The media really can’t wait to getting back to putting blindfolds over their eyes and blaming everything bad on the former administration. — Ira603 (@iraLFOD) November 23, 2020

Waiting to see them remove that “Democracy Dies in Darkness” banner to manufactured fanfare on Inauguration Day. — Friends of Rights Defenders Mw (@HRDC_Mw) November 23, 2020

Yes, now that the darkness has lifted, there’s no need for all that sloganeering anymore.

Related:

Washington Post’s TikTok reporter shares incredibly offensive video mocking Georgia voters https://t.co/9UTvMsyE8A — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

