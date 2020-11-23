http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GxN36CqNUXM/

Antifa protesters harassed and assaulted pro-police demonstrators in Omaha, Nebraska, during a weekend of street action. The anti-cop protests followed the officer-involved shooting death of an armed black man who allegedly resisted arrest and pulled a gun Thursday night.

Omaha police supporters came out during the second night of protests by anti-police groups after officers shot and killed a 35-year-old armed black man, Kenneth Jones, on Thursday. Members of the anti-police protests began to harass and assault some people who came out to show their support for the police, independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

The protesters continued to get in the faces of the pro-police demonstrators and followed one woman as she attempted to back away from the angry crowd.

Nebraska: BLM-antifa confronted & hurled insults at a 19 year-old woman (Kelsey McDonald) last night who was holding a pro-@OmahaPolice sign outside the police headquarters. They also robbed a mobile phone from one of her friends. #BLM pic.twitter.com/TBvcEbSlXb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2020

The woman being harassed said, “Supporting law enforcement has nothing to do with race and everything to do with protecting law-abiding citizens.”

Police can be seen coming to the assistance of the people being harassed.

The incident took place on the second night of anti-police protests following the officer-involved shooting of Jones on Thursday. The shooting took place after Jones resisted arrest after being stopped for suspicion of driving while impaired, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported. Police say Jones reached for a gun in his waistband while officers attempted to drag him out of the vehicle. There were four people in the vehicle. Jones sat in the rear driver-side seat.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the entire incident was captured on police body cameras. Officers say Jones was moving about in the back seat and refused to comply with orders to put up his hands. The other passengers and the driver reportedly complied with the officers’ orders.

Police had to break the car window in order to get Jones’ door open. As they attempted to drag him out of the vehicle, one of the officers reportedly yelled, Watch his right hand! He’s digging! He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” the newspaper reported. One of the officers yelled, “Gun! Gun! Gun!” seconds before four shots rang out.

Police found a loaded Springfield Armory .45-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber on the ground beneath Jones’ body.

An officer began performing CPR on Jones until a medical crew transported Jones to a hospital. Doctors said he died at the hospital from his wounds.

Officials have not yet released the two body cam videos and the dashcam from the patrol vehicle.

Only one officer is reported to have fired his weapon. The gun found under Jones’ body is being processed through an FBI database.

Jones served time in a Nebraska Department of Corrections prison in 2018 following a conviction for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, police told the local newspaper.

