https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-armed-black-lives-matter-militants-shutting-traffic-louisville-local-activist-shot-killed-carjacking/

Black Lives Matter militants in Louisville are stopping traffic with long guns.

In footage from a livestream taken at the “protest” a man with a long gun is seen standing in front of a vehicle to make sure that the driver cannot safely pass.

The militants are out protesting the death of Travis Nagdy, a local BLM activist who was killed on Monday. The 21-year-old was shot during a carjacking and died in the hospital. The department’s homicide unit is investigating, but no suspects have been identified.

