Black Lives Matter militants in Louisville are stopping traffic with long guns.
In footage from a livestream taken at the “protest” a man with a long gun is seen standing in front of a vehicle to make sure that the driver cannot safely pass.
Marchers are shutting down traffic in Louisville while armed with long guns.. pic.twitter.com/9w7bSOhCvW
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 23, 2020
Travis Nagdy memorial gathering in Louisville. What video? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sK3v17xYYD
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 23, 2020
Poor man’s AK? 🤣 #Larp pic.twitter.com/O7L3A0MJNE
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 23, 2020
Multiple armed flank scouts? pic.twitter.com/Ep2vaaLXNQ
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 23, 2020
The militants are out protesting the death of Travis Nagdy, a local BLM activist who was killed on Monday. The 21-year-old was shot during a carjacking and died in the hospital. The department’s homicide unit is investigating, but no suspects have been identified.
Popular Louisville BLM activist Travis Nagdy was shot and killed last night during a carjacking. His last social media post stated he was on the way to the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville during a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/ucrDLWgrdn
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 23, 2020