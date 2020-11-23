https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-crowd-chants-cnn-sucks-behind-networks-reporter-live-broadcast-michigan/

A crowd of Trump supporters in Michigan chanted “CNN SUCKS” during a live broadcast by the network on Monday.

The network did their best to ignore the crowd and push through their report about whether or not the state will certify their election results — but the crowd was quite loud.

Crowd chants “CNN Sucks” behind a CNN reporter live in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/d333Vegdpp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 23, 2020

Activists are currently in Michigan attempting to delay the results from being certified until a full audit and investigation is conducted to address the numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities with votes in the state.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox sent a letter to Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers on Saturday to urge a delay.

“To simply gloss over these irregularities now without a thorough audit would only foster feelings of distrust among Michigan’s electorate,” the letter reads.

Politico reports that “Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said earlier this week that her agency would perform a post-election audit of Wayne County and some other local jurisdictions. But she said the audit could not be done before state results were certified because election officials don’t have legal access to the documents needed until then.”

