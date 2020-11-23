https://www.theepochtimes.com/weekly-stop-the-steal-rallies-in-huntington-beach-call-for-election-integrity_3590468.html

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.—Among the top concerns for protesters at a now-weekly ‘Stop the Steal’ protest in Huntington Beach, California, were: election fraud, loss of freedom, the integrity of the media, and the foothold socialism and communism is taking in the United States.

Hundreds gathered at Huntington Beach Pier and dozens more at Valley View Street and Katella Avenue on Nov. 21. These protests, along with gatherings at Mimi’s Cafe in Yorba Linda, are weekly events in Orange County to support the nationwide “Stop the Steal” movement.

The movement calls for election integrity and supports President Donald Trump.

Nancy Hathcock, president of the West Orange County Republican Women Federation, coordinated the event in Huntington Beach. “We want to have free elections. We want them to have integrity. Right now, I think most people feel, ‘Hey, I don’t know if my vote was counted correctly,’” she told The Epoch Times.

She supports Trump and she said her biggest concern if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden takes power is “the ever-increasing socialism that will be coming into our nation.

“They are already giving hints of how they see our country under socialism. With that comes forbidden words, books, and questions. Biden and his followers all seem to be of the opinion that the government is God, that we should look to the government for everything. I am totally against that. That’s not what my founding fathers had in mind.”

She said Marxist philosophy has taken over the Democratic Party.

The mainstream media has lost her trust, she said. “We do not have journalists anymore. We have opinion puppets controlled by leftists. They don’t do any research. They are incredibly biased,” she said.

She feels that in the past, the profession had more integrity. Her father-in-law was a reporter for ABC and KTLA. “He did his research, and his idea was he was going to tell the facts from his research. Mainstream media doesn’t care about the truth. They only care about what the company that they are working for is telling them to report and how to report it.”

Attendee Thuy Nguyen said she thinks many mainstream media outlets “are garbage. … They don’t even stand up for the American people,” she told The Epoch Times.

She was among the Vietnamese at the event who said they know the horrors of communism and support Trump’s stance against it.

“I think all Vietnamese here are upset, because we don’t want socialism. We don’t want communism like China,” Nguyen said. “[If Biden becomes president,] we’ll turn to socialism or as bad as communism, because he kneeled to Black Lives Matter and Antifa. That group burns everything down.”

Thuy Nguyen attends a rally calling for election integrity and supporting President Donald Trump, in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2020. (Jack Bradley/The Epoch Times)

A gathering in Huntington Beach, Calif., calls for election integrity and supports President Donald Trump, on Nov. 21, 2020. (Jack Bradley/The Epoch Times)

Quan Vuong told The Epoch Times he was a Vietnamese “boat person” who escaped communist Vietnam in the late 1970s. “I support President Trump for his tough stance on CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and socialism,” he said.

He has attended multiple local events in support of Trump and election integrity and he always carries his home-made sign saying “No Socialism” and “Biden i$ China’$ Puppet.”

Anita Gallup, 71, of Lake Forest used to be a Democrat. “I walked away from the [Democratic] Party last year. I’m a Republican now. I couldn’t stand the Democratic Party. They’ve moved radically to the left,” she told The Epoch Times.

“You talk to any of the immigrants here from Vietnam and from China—they all love America. And they don’t want socialism or communism here in our country. We have to fight the left; we have to fight tyranny,” Gallup said.

Bill, 67, a retired teacher who declined to give his last name, told The Epoch Times, “It’s very important for young people to get ideas from both sides, so then you can come up with a better conclusion.”

He noted that the gathering was peaceful: “I haven’t seen anybody yell or do anything out of the ordinary. It seems pretty nice to me.”

It’s inspiring, he said, that so many people have been coming out regularly to support Trump. “Where’s the Biden people?” he said.

Rick Brown, 57, of Huntington Beach, said, “You never see this type of passionate support for any candidate, not only during a campaign, but after the campaign.”

“I think the Democrats have issued a full-blown, 100 percent media campaign. They’re trying to show Biden as the president-elect, but they know that this has not been certified legally,” Brown told The Epoch Times.

“This is the first election in the history of the United States that one party pushed the mail-in ballots, and it was pushed on a pretext that you couldn’t vote safely, which is not true,” he said. “Because you can go shopping, you can wear a mask, you can do all these things they want you to do, but supposedly you can’t go and vote?”

Retired police officer Dan McElderry attends a rally calling for election integrity and supporting President Donald Trump, in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2020. (Jack Bradley/The Epoch Times)

Marcus Fierro, 48, of Tustin, told The Epoch Times, “I believe that the election was rigged.”

He is alarmed by the use of Dominion Voting Systems.

Among the concerns raised about Dominion are recent allegations made by attorney Sidney Powell that Dominion has links to Venezuela and was used to ensure victories there for Hugo Chavez.

“Dominion is plainly a non-partisan American company with no ties to Venezuela or Cuba,” Dominion responded in a statement. “Vote counts are conducted by county and state election officials, not by Dominion, or any other election technology company—our systems support tabulation by those officials alone.”

Patrick J. Collins III, 60, of Huntington Beach, said, “Trump is the greatest president in my lifetime.”

“Trump believes in the right for businesses to make their own decisions, the right for individuals to make their own decisions,” he told The Epoch Times.

Nick Mourani, 21, of Huntington Beach, said, “I believe Trump won. … He’s like the bodyguard of my generation—he’s fighting for our constitutional rights.”

Steven Maikoski, 71, of Buena Park, said people on the other side of the fence “don’t understand our constitutional foundation. They don’t understand how our going into debt is a bad thing. They don’t understand how the growth of government is a bad thing.”

Keith Charles, 56, of Cypress, said, “The reason why I’m here is because I support our Constitution. … I support our president because he supports the Constitution.”

