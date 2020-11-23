https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/11/23/whats-going-on-with-sidney-powell-the-allegations-about-hammer-scorecard-n283831
About The Author
Related Posts
FACT CHECK: ‘I Love When People Call Trump Stupid’ – Did Clint Eastwood Author This Statement About Trump?
January 7, 2020
Flyover Folks Sideline Coronavirus Bureaucrats To Enjoy Classic Car Show
September 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy