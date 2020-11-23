https://thehill.com/homenews/media/527274-whoopi-goldberg-blasts-republicans-not-speaking-against-trump-this-is-an

Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg blasts Trump over COVID-19 spike: ‘This blood is on his hands’ Stevie Wonder, Céline Dion and other stars to perform at Thanksgiving concert honoring nurses Whoopi Goldberg to Trump supporters: ‘Suck it up’ and accept defeat MORE, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” blasted Republican senators on Monday for not speaking out against President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE as she said he mounts “an attempted coup.”

Goldberg and her co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinRobert De Niro says Giuliani is now ‘representing a mob family’ Jill Biden: ‘Irresponsible’ for people to attend Trump rallies without masks Breonna Taylor’s family attorney calls for ‘peaceful protests in her name’ MORE criticized GOP senators for not publicly recognizing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE’s win and for not countering the promotion by Trump and his campaign of unfounded claims that voter fraud disrupted the presidential election.

“This is an attempted coup,” Goldberg said on “The View.” “This is what dictators do when they want to take a country away from its people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Somebody better step up before you suddenly turn around and they have taken the country and now you have no recourse,” she added.

“Either we fix it now, or he’s gonna walk away with it because his lies are many and they go farther and farther and farther,” Goldberg continued.

“This is an attempted coup. This is what dictators do when they want to take a country away from its people,” @WhoopiGoldberg says. “Somebody better step up before you suddenly turn around and they have taken the country, and now you have no recourse.” pic.twitter.com/yZAeilx3mz — The View (@TheView) November 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hostin joined in on the criticism, saying “What we’re seeing is a president attempting to steal an election to overturn results and in addition disenfranchise voters of color.”

“The appearance of impropriety that is happening in the Republican Party is disgraceful,” she said.

She added that the senators’ private comments against the president and his actions mean “nothing because every person is watching this not only in this country but around the world.”

.@sunny Hostin: “What we’re seeing is a president attempting to steal an election to overturn results, and in addition, disenfranchise voters of color. That seems to be the playbook.” “It’s just despicable.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/DrPIvowixl — The View (@TheView) November 23, 2020

A limited number of Republican senators have recognized Biden’s win, including Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats brush off calls for Biden to play hardball on Cabinet picks Hogan ’embarrassed that more people’ in the GOP ‘aren’t speaking up’ against Trump Democrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump MORE (Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMurkowski calls on Trump to begin transition process, decries ‘pressure campaign on state legislators’ Hogan ’embarrassed that more people’ in the GOP ‘aren’t speaking up’ against Trump GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results MORE (Alaska), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTeam Trump offering ‘fire hose’ of conspiracy Kool-Aid for supporters Democrats brush off calls for Biden to play hardball on Cabinet picks Hogan ’embarrassed that more people’ in the GOP ‘aren’t speaking up’ against Trump MORE (Maine), Ben Sasse Ben SasseHogan ’embarrassed that more people’ in the GOP ‘aren’t speaking up’ against Trump Democrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results MORE (Neb.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (Pa.) and Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoHillicon Valley: Trump fires top federal cybersecurity official, GOP senators push back | Apple to pay 3 million to resolve fight over batteries | Los Angeles Police ban use of third-party facial recognition software OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee MORE (W.V.).

Biden has been widely recognized as the president-elect for more than two weeks. But Trump has refused to concede, and his campaign filed several lawsuits contesting the vote in different battleground states.

After the election, Goldberg addressed the president’s supporters on “The View,” instructing them to “suck it up” and accept defeat after Biden’s victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

