(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A public university’s lawyer bumbled his way through oral argument last week on whether his taxpayer-funded client can force a philosophy professor to address a male student with female pronouns.

Sharp questioning by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals repeatedly left Keating Muething’s Paul Kerridge at a loss for words, including on whether Ohio’s Shawnee State University could similarly force a Jewish professor to address a student as “My Fuhrer.”

Judge Joan Larsen, one member of the three-judge panel, expressed skepticism that Prof. Nicholas Meriwether (above) could easily implement the university’s proposed alternative: omitting pronouns entirely from class and referring to students only by first or last name.

