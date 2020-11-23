https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/23/willie-brown-wants-a-say-in-who-gets-to-fill-kamala-harris-senate-seat/

If presumed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ends up being Vice President Kamala Harris in January, California’s gonna need someone to fill her Timberlands in January.

Well, fortunately, top men are on top of it:

Top Democratic donors and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown are launching an aggressive campaign to fill Kamala Harris’ Senate seat with a woman of color https://t.co/YvDOz8CY3r — POLITICO (@politico) November 23, 2020

*Record scratch*

OK, yeah, that’s what we thought it said.

Aside from the inherently racist (and sexist) nonsense about Harris’ replacement having to be “another woman of color,” Willie Brown? Seriously? Come on, man.

Someone else Willie “knows” in the biblical sense? — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 23, 2020

This one is just too easy! 😆….. — Lee Flynn (@LeeFlynn2) November 23, 2020

