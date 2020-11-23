https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/23/you-absolute-frauds-redsteeze-blisters-media-for-shaming-people-whove-done-nothing-wrong-while-giving-libs-risking-others-lives-a-pass/

Here’s another scientific update on COVID19, via Dr. Eric Topol:

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson thought this bit was especially worth noting:

It’s a fact! It’s not controversial!

Derek wants you to know that you can do your part to stop the spread of COVID19 by just being quiet in public spaces.

Well, Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, wants Derek to know what sort of dangerous behavior a lot of journalists have been encouraging over the past several months:

Well, as the media can explain, people shouting among each other in public spaces are immune from COVID19 if they’re supporting the preferred media narrative.

Sounds silly, but that’s basically the message the media — and the “scientists” whose expertise they’ve turned to — have been pushing all this time.

Go for it. The media are certainly not in any position to tell you what to do in your own home.

Fact-check: true.

