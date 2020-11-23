https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/you-literally-picked-who-would-die-andrew-cuomos-attempt-at-shaming-others-over-thanksgiving-backfires-in-a-brutal-way/

And Cuomo is winning an award for this crap … TFG.

Next Thanksgiving, you’ll ask yourself: Did I do everything I could to keep my community safe? Be safe and smart this Thanksgiving — so that we will all have more to be thankful for next year. pic.twitter.com/QltioDtOvd — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

Remember when these same a-holes were telling us we only needed to lock down to ‘flatten the curve’ and it would only be for two weeks? We empowered them, we enabled them … this a-hole is getting an AWARD for putting sick people into nursing homes.

Anyone else feel like they’re taking crazy pills?

Because of you, a lot of families are without their grandparents THIS Thanksgiving. — President-Elect Scotty Potty 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 23, 2020

But you know, did he do ENOUGH?!

What, like putting grandma and grandpa in nursing homes too die? — 🇺🇸squatchy 🇺🇸 (@mynameissquatch) November 23, 2020

This Thanksgiving, many in NY are celebrating without grandma or grandpa because Andrew Cuomo is the Governor. — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) November 23, 2020

You mass murdering freak!! You killed thousands of nursing home patients. You deserve the needle. — President-Elect WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) November 23, 2020

Nice propaganda, Andrew. — President-Elect M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) November 23, 2020

Not taking advice from the grim reaper of New York nursing homes. — Eric (@elane1013) November 23, 2020

You picked who would die, by prohibiting Covid testing for people being moved into nursing homes It was prohibited. You will not out run your actions. https://t.co/Ptlndvi87O — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 23, 2020

History will not look fondly on ol’ Andy.

***

Related:

DBAG alert! Blue check SJW doc BUSTED using old pic in ugly COVID thread pushing to medically punish those who don’t DO as they’re told

Dude, look in the MIRROR: Jonathan Turley DROPS Chuck Todd in thread for accusing Trump of ‘undermining an incoming president’

‘Such a LIAR’: AOC playing the race card to RAIL against Kyle Rittenhouse being released on bail does NOT end well for her, at all

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

