https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/you-literally-picked-who-would-die-andrew-cuomos-attempt-at-shaming-others-over-thanksgiving-backfires-in-a-brutal-way/

And Cuomo is winning an award for this crap … TFG.

Remember when these same a-holes were telling us we only needed to lock down to ‘flatten the curve’ and it would only be for two weeks? We empowered them, we enabled them … this a-hole is getting an AWARD for putting sick people into nursing homes.

Anyone else feel like they’re taking crazy pills?

But you know, did he do ENOUGH?!

History will not look fondly on ol’ Andy.

***

Related:

DBAG alert! Blue check SJW doc BUSTED using old pic in ugly COVID thread pushing to medically punish those who don’t DO as they’re told

Dude, look in the MIRROR: Jonathan Turley DROPS Chuck Todd in thread for accusing Trump of ‘undermining an incoming president’

‘Such a LIAR’: AOC playing the race card to RAIL against Kyle Rittenhouse being released on bail does NOT end well for her, at all

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...