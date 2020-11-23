https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/youre-an-activist-richard-grenell-lights-up-cnns-bianna-golodryga-for-cheerleading-democrats-in-heated-back-and-forth/

Awww, good to see our friendly firefighters back in their normal habitat, cheering on everything the Democrats do. It must have been such a grueling last four years having to b*tch and moan about Trump 24/7 … wonder how quickly they’re going to realize how much they’re going to lose now that they don’t have Trump-hate fueling their readership.

Like this from CNN’s Bianna Golodryga:

WHOOHOO! Back to establishment politics!

Ridiculous.

So ridiculous that it garnered Richard Grenell’s attention:

Just get her some pom-poms already and be done with it.

She fired back.

He’s a troll because she doesn’t like being called out for cheerleading.

Too bad.

Richard ended it:

The guy has a point, just sayin’.

Heh.

Absolutely true.

Trump truly woke Americans up to the bias that is truly ingrained in traditional media.

And none of us are going back to sleep.

***

recent stories

