https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/zero-tolerance-for-dipshts-who-tell-people-not-to-vote-kurt-schlichter-shuts-down-fringe-telling-republicans-not-to-vote-in-ga/
About The Author
Related Posts
Drew Holden skewers the media with a mega-thread on the NYT's anonymous 'senior administration official'
October 29, 2020
Governor who just published a book about his awesome leadership in time of crisis slams Trump's 'ego' over speedy vaccine
November 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy