https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/24/16-year-old-caller-to-the-host-thank-you-for-inspiring-us/
RUSH: We have Logan, 16 years old. He is in Florida visiting from California. And it’s great to have you, Logan. You’re up first today. Welcome to the program.
CALLER: Hi. Thank you for having me.
RUSH: Well, you bet. It’s great to have you here.
CALLER: My grandma and I, we’ve called so many times. And we’re here in Florida. I’m here with her, and she’s the one who turned me on to your show. We used to listen to it in her big red truck, you know, driving around in California. And we’re just so excited that we get to talk to you today.
RUSH: I’m glad you made it through. Your grandmother drives a big red truck?
CALLER: Yes, she does.
RUSH: Cool. Very, very cool. Where in California do you live?
CALLER: I live in Bakersfield, California.
RUSH: Oh, yeah, Bakersfield. I’ve been there. Bakersfield Business Conference. Got kicked out of it one year. I did. They gave me the hook. Do you like Florida?
CALLER: Oh, yeah, I love Florida. It’s beautiful here. Yeah.
RUSH: Thinking of moving here, Logan?
CALLER: Maybe.
RUSH: Yeah. Yeah. Well, we’d love to have you. We’d love to you. Thank you very much for calling. I appreciate it. It’s great to have you with us out there.
CALLER: I just wanted to thank you. Thank you for just being you and inspiring us.
RUSH: Well, I appreciate that very, very much. That’s very, very nice of you to say.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: I love standing up for people. I love standing up for people who can’t stand up for themselves or who don’t have a voice. I’m not talking about cowards. People that just can’t go beyond their little limited group. I love standing up for people. I love letting people know that they’re not alone in things. So I appreciate that very much.