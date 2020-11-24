https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/barcode-everyone-china-stokes-covid-fears-launch-global-tracking-system/

(CBN NEWS) — China’s communist leader Xi Jinping is calling for countries across the world to accept a global COVID-19 tracking system that uses QR codes in an attempt to expedite international travel.

Xi proposed the concept during a virtual G20 leaders’ meeting on Saturday, noting that this “global mechanism” uses an electronic barcode that would help determine a traveler’s health status, according to China’s government-run “news” agency.

“China has proposed a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on nucleic acid test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes,” Xi said. “We hope more countries will join this mechanism.”

