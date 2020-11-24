https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/a-big-change-nbc-news-andrea-mitchell-reports-that-a-biden-administration-isnt-going-to-be-political/

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck trimmed the clip pretty close, but we still get the idea; according to NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, Joe Biden will appoint people to his administration who will tell him not what he wants to know, but what he needs to know, and that is a big change from the Trump administration, where everything was political. A Biden administration will not be political.

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell cheers the Biden administration being “a big change” from the Trump team because they are “not going to be political” pic.twitter.com/rDDoioai47 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2020

pic.twitter.com/HmazBeNEPM — Katya Sedgwick, certified unpopular vote winner (@KatyaSedgwick) November 24, 2020

The Left considers its political program to be scientific and therefore beyond the realm of public debate. According to this view, everything becomes more political—e.g., running shoes, chicken sandwiches, etc.—except for politics, which is depoliticized and entrusted to experts. https://t.co/fRmi9PCIfY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 24, 2020

Journalists really believe this, you know. It’s not an act. In their minds US politics is Republican who push ideology vs. the Democratic Party of Science, Light, & Objectivity. It’s why when conservatives point out their brazen unprofessionalism & bias many of them get confused. https://t.co/odTAPBNG72 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 24, 2020

Another big change will be that the mainstream press will report what Joe Biden wants them to report, not what they need to be reporting; it’s not going to be political.

Correction. They will tell her what she wants to hear. — Andy Montross (@3bottomplow) November 24, 2020

By “not political” she means “they agree with me.” — Steve Adams (@SteveAdams54) November 24, 2020

“Not political” as in agreement with the Left and the media. — Robert Young (@rkyoung70) November 24, 2020

These people. 🙄 — Scott Tameling (@ScottTameling) November 24, 2020

NOT political? It’s all political. — Rod Petrik (@rodpeet) November 24, 2020

How sadly naive — Bob Sterba (@BobSterba) November 24, 2020

I simply can’t believe these people. — Ann Marie (@AnnMari91768044) November 24, 2020

📣 the cheerleaders are back — Clever Beagle (@chiefnole70) November 24, 2020

oh good a one-party state with no accountability just like I always dreamed of — Anti-Aquarius (@TheAntiAquarius) November 24, 2020

Nice propaganda — theTradingTroll (@Jcmnow) November 24, 2020

It feels that she has deluded even herself into believing this… — Chris Metcalfe (@MetcalfeCT) November 24, 2020

Good grief — YzzOne (@guy_next_to_me) November 24, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Thanks for the laugh! — Rabid (@Rabid71) November 24, 2020

First I laughed then I got really sad. — Ross Sheppard (@rshep182) November 24, 2020

Yuck She’s back. It’s like Night of the Living Dead back there. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) November 24, 2020

Does she have a tingle going up her leg? — Carol Scott (@itzblue) November 24, 2020

Not political? His entire cabinet consists of DC “swamp monsters”! — Andrew Stukey (@natenoledawg) November 24, 2020

He’s getting the band back together! It’s Obama 2.0, just as we suspected, except without charismatic leadership. Not political?

We’ll never get tired of that GIF. It’s good to know that the mainstream media approves of Biden’s cabinet picks, though.

HOOBOY! Conserva-blogger Jennifer Rubin feels the 'BERN' when Bernie Bros light her TF UP over her fantasy 'Biden Cabinet' https://t.co/lnucSpC1cE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 2, 2020

