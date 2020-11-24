https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-blowback-erupts-cuomo-cancels-thanksgiving-dinner-with-mother

After heavy criticism, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suddenly reversed himself on Monday after having announced that he would host his elderly mother and two of his daughters for Thanksgiving dinner.

WAMC’s Alan Chartock asked Cuomo on Monday, “What are you going to do for Thanksgiving? You gonna sit around, poor Andrew Cuomo, sitting around the table, looking down with a knife and a fork in each hand, looking down at a piece of turkey and no one else there? I mean, what’s the story here?”

Cuomo answered, “The story is my mom is going to come up and two of my girls is the current plan. But the plans change. But that’s my plan.”

Last Wednesday, Cuomo stated:

I have a conversation with my mother, several conversations about Thanksgiving. “We have to get together for Thanksgiving.” “Mom, we can’t get to give together for Thanksgiving.” “Oh no, no. I know, it has to be a small group. Just us. Just your sisters and your brother and your family. Just us.” “No mom, we can’t do that. I can’t be with my sisters.” “They’re your sisters. Just us, just us. Just the family, your sisters. They miss you. They haven’t seen you. They’re crazy about you. They love you.” “Stop. Yes. They love me. I love them.” Your family sounds safe, doesn’t it? Your home sounds safe. Your dining room table at Thanksgiving sounds safe. This is a safe environment. I’ll be safe. No, you won’t be safe. It’s an illusion. My sister loves me. My sister could infect me. Not maliciously, but accidentally. It’s counter-intuitive, what I thought was the safest place and the safest situation in my home at my table with my family. It can’t be any safer than that. That’s the dangerous situation.

A firestorm of criticism erupted online after Cuomo’s comments on Monday.

Among the blowback was a tweet by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “This is one of the many reasons why Cuomo is the WORST governor in America. His arrogance and hypocrisy knows no bounds. Do as I say, not as I do. Rules for thee, but not for me. Family for me, but not for you. A despised, hypocritical, tyrannical, hubris-laden governor.”

This is one of the many reasons why Cuomo is the WORST Governor in America. His arrogance and hypocrisy knows no bounds. Do as I say, not as I do. Rules for thee, but not for me. Family for me, but none for you. A despised, hypocritical, tyrannical, hubris-laden Governor👇 https://t.co/WLvF5vdypx — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 23, 2020

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain echoed, “You’ve GOT to be kidding me.”

You’ve GOT to be kidding me. https://t.co/v0Ny82MCJl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 23, 2020

Even members of typically Democrat-friendly bastions slammed Cuomo.

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond tweeted: “So first Gov. Cuomo urges people (wisely!) to limit Thanksgiving to people in their household. Now he invites his elderly mother & daughters over??”

So first Gov. Cuomo urges people (wisely!) to limit Thanksgiving to people in their household. Now he invites his elderly mother & daughters over?? https://t.co/xLWUelCLul — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 23, 2020

Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham: “Un-freaking-believable. Now more than ever, people are looking to elected leaders for signals on how to mitigate risk. Is it any wonder so many aren’t following health guidelines? And this is the allegedly pro-science party!”

Un-freaking-believable. Now more than ever, people are looking to elected leaders for signals on how to mitigate risk. Is it any wonder so many aren’t following health guidelines? And this is the allegedly pro-science party! https://t.co/ddEVgMM5BI — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 23, 2020

After the backlash, Cuomo changed his plans. The New York Times reported, “By Monday evening, Mr. Cuomo had rethought his Thanksgiving plans. His office described Mr. Cuomo’s initial words as a well-meaning fib told — via the radio — to his mother.”

Cuomo’s senior adviser Rich Azzopardi stated: “As the Governor said, ‘The story is my mom is going to come up and two of my girls is the current plan, but the plans change. That’s my plan. I’m going to work — I’ve got a lot of work to do between now and Thanksgiving,’ and given the current circumstances with COVID, he will have to work through Thanksgiving and will not be seeing them. Don’t tell his mom — she doesn’t know yet,” The Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

