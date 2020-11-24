https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lecturing-trump-supporters-masks-jon-karl-caught-taking-off-mask-wh-press-briefing-room-thinks-cameras-off-video/

President Trump delivered remarks from the White House on Tuesday.

The President reacted to the DOW surpassing 30,000 – a new record high.

After a very short presser, Trump exited the briefing room as reporters shouted questions.

WATCH:

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump reacts to the Dow surpassing 30,000 — a new record high. pic.twitter.com/YezPG7LjtL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2020

ABC News White House Correspondent Jon Karl stood up after the President exited the briefing room and removed his mask when he thought the cameras were off.

WATCH:

Apparently @jonkarl believes it’s okay to remove his face mask when he thinks the cameras are off. pic.twitter.com/bM3oEaB0Wm — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) November 24, 2020

Jon Karl loves to lecture Trump supporters and others on mask wearing.

Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody. pic.twitter.com/JBnEV05HOd — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2020

