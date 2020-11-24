https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lecturing-trump-supporters-masks-jon-karl-caught-taking-off-mask-wh-press-briefing-room-thinks-cameras-off-video/

President Trump delivered remarks from the White House on Tuesday.

The President reacted to the DOW surpassing 30,000 – a new record high.

After a very short presser, Trump exited the briefing room as reporters shouted questions.

WATCH:

TRENDING: F-E-L-O-N-Y. — Lin Wood Drops Late-Night Bombshell: “Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton Co., GA?”

ABC News White House Correspondent Jon Karl stood up after the President exited the briefing room and removed his mask when he thought the cameras were off.

WATCH:

Jon Karl loves to lecture Trump supporters and others on mask wearing.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...