https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/alex-trebeks-short-term-replacement-announced-jeopardy/

(FOX NEWS) — “Jeopardy!” is set to resume production on November 30, and viewers will see the late Alex Trebek’s hosting duties temporarily filled by interim guests with one of its all-time great players taking the podium, the show said on Monday.

Contestant Ken Jennings, whose 74-game winning streak and $2.52 million in earnings are show records, will be the first to take over for Trebek. Earlier this year Jennings won the show’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament.

“We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings,” the show’s official Twitter account said. “Additional guest hosts to be announced.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

