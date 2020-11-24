https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/24/all-the-eye-rolls-amanda-carpenter-does-her-best-to-remind-the-world-never-trump-really-is-just-a-boil-on-the-butt-of-humanity/

Anyone who calls themselves a ‘conservative’ but champions the idea of helping Democrats win in Georgia is far from a conservative.

So the narrative the Never Trump movement has been pushing for four years, that they are somehow conserving conservatism, is bullsh*t.

But we all knew that.

Like this from Amanda Carpenter:

Where is Rush getting the idea that NeverTrumpers are desperate to reunite with Trump folks to save Perdue and Loeffler? https://t.co/VygGH0vcg5 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 24, 2020

Where is Amanda getting the idea that conservatives are desperate to unite with Never Trump for anything? We get it, they want to feel important since they may not have the bad orange man to b*tch about 24/7 for clicks and taps, but hosing the entire country over that sort of pettiness seems pretty … well, petty.

And very Never Trump.

Perhaps they should just admit they’re Democrats and be done with it.

You told us! You showed us! @RealRLimbaugh narrates what we already know — President-Elect Karla (@KLomiglio) November 24, 2020

So you’re in favor of Court Packing, Puerto Rico and DC statehood, amnesty for illegals, and open borders? — Gomes (@GomesBolt) November 24, 2020

C’mon, aren’t all conservatives?

Oh, wait.

You’re not a republican, which is fine. But it’s obvious you’re also not a conservative. Just be honest enough to admit it. — Keith🦃🦃🦃Burton (@bbeekk321) November 24, 2020

But then the outlets would stop pretending she matters; they love to talk to ‘conservatives’ who act like Democrats.

So ‘Never Trump’ is really just another name for ‘Bigger is better’ government — I. B. the Sworn enemy of Pepsi swillers (@IBFine1) November 24, 2020

Just join the Democrat party cause you’re not welcome to support another GOP candidate, ever. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) November 24, 2020

Amanda’s a lib. — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) November 24, 2020

Never Trump just basically ‘never Trumped’ themselves out of relevancy.

