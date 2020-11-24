https://thepostmillennial.com/386-unopened-ballots-discovered-in-milwaukee

386 unopened ballots from a neighbourhood in southern Milwaukee were discovered on Tuesday during the county’s recount process, TMJ4 reports.

“It seems like it was a human error on Election Day,” Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg said in a press conference. “All of the unopened ballots were on the bottom, with all of the open certificate envelopes on top, and knowing how thorough we are at Central Count, I have no doubt that they brought these ballots up to the table saying that they were complete, not indicating to anyone that half of the ward was missing.”

“If there’s one positive to come out of the recount, it’s that every vote is indeed being counted, including these 386,” Woodall-Vogg continued.

According to Woodall-Vogg, she had noticed that the precinct which the votes belonged to had below normal turnout, but she said that she had not had time to analyze the data.

“Just based on geography and presumptions of trends, I would say that this likely could help Donald Trump. We will see when we run the full results,” Woodall-Vogg finished.

Wisconsin began the recount process on Friday on request of the Trump campaign after Biden carried the state by less than 21,000 votes. While the Trump campaign has challenged the validity of a number of ballots, none have thus far been rejected.



