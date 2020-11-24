https://thelibertyloft.com/america-first-should-be-the-only-option/

Charlotte, NC — On Monday, Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis made headlines for an interesting statement that he made. In an op-ed for Foreign Affairs, he made the suggestion that Biden should remove ‘America First’ from the national security strategy.

In the op-ed, Mattis suggested that the United States was undermining the foundations of international order. He said that America First results in America Alone. On that subject, he also said, “That has damaged the country’s ability to address problems before they reach U.S. territory and has thus compounded the danger emergent threats pose.”

In his continued mutterings, Mattis said that America was not strong enough to protect itself on its own. He said that we need the help of others to preserve the American way of life and that we need our allies to provide military strength that we lack.

After reading his comments, one thing is certain, “mad dog” has went the way of Joe Biden and he has lost his mind.

Mattis seems to think that we should all just get in a room and get along. We should simply play nice with everyone because the entire world has the ultimate desire to get along and have peace. This could not be further from the truth.

China has no desire to “get along” with the United States. While Mattis agrees that China is the greatest risk to the United States, he does not understand that they have no desire for peace. Their desire is for global dominance and to make America second.

I am certainly not saying that we should not strive for peace. If you have read any of my writings, I have never been an advocate for just going out and starting an unnecessary war. My name is certainly not John Bolton.

I believe that we should focus on what is in the best interests of Americans. While many, like Mattis, would disagree, I ask one simple question. Why else do we exist?

If we are not here to protect American interests, why are we here? If we are not concerned with doing our best and striving for greatness, are we not settling for whatever the rest of the world gives us?

Yes, that is exactly what Mattis wants. He says that giving in an accepting whatever the rest of the world is willing to give is a strategy that has worked for decades. It’s the same strategy that has led to the rise of wildly progressive ideas that believe American interests are oppressive to the rest of the world.

The rest of the world is focused on their own interests. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are all focused on their own best interests. They are forming alliances that benefit them strategically. The same could be said for any of the major nations across the world.

For the first time in decades, we had an American President that was interested in America winning. He was focused on the American worker, the American economy, the American soldier, and bringing our country back to a prominent position. Rather than going around on an apology tour, he realized we needed to focus back on ourselves.

Thinking American first should be the only option that exists when we think of America’s place in the world. Sure, we should strive for peace and we should strive for alliances that make sense. If we do not continue to look out for our own interests, no one else in this world will.

