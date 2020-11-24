https://www.theepochtimes.com/america-is-talking-nov-24-alan-dershowitz-on-harvard-petition-calling-for-reeducation-camp-for-trump-supporters-thanksgiving-travel-and-lockdown-fatigue_3592227.html

In this episode of America Is Talking, we invite Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus and constitutional law expert, to talk about a recent Harvard petition calling for the creation of “reeducation camps” for former Trump administration officials and supporters who want to work or speak on campus.

Then, we discuss the phenomenon of lockdown fatigue with psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig and Max Nelson, labor policy director for the Freedom Foundation.

