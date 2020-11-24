https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/amistad-project-files-lawsuit-disputing-georgia-election-results?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society has lodged a lawsuit that disputes Georgia’s presidential election results, pointing to “expert opinion” that more than 100,000 illegal votes tainted the count while tens of thousands of legal votes went uncounted.

The Peach State’s recently certified election results show Biden defeating Trump by just 12,670 votes.

“The expert analysis of government data showing [sic] that the total number of illegal votes counted and legal votes not counted is greater than 200,000 — vastly exceeding the 12,670-vote margin in the presidential election contest,” a press release about the lawsuit said.

The release said that the election result should be invalidated and the state legislature should appoint Georgia’s presidential electors.

“Systematic failures by state and local election officials to adhere to the procedures outlined in Georgia’s election code were encouraged and facilitated by private monies donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg through a leftist organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which gave $6.3 million to Fulton County, and smaller amounts to at least a dozen other generally Democratic counties,” the press release alleges.

“Under Georgia law, only the Secretary of State can take in monies for the purposes of conducting and administering elections from sources other than taxation,” the release said. “Even then, the only allowable exception applies to federal grants requested by the Secretary of State under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).”

