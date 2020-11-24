https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-coronavirus-relief-ted-cruz-schools-her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday virally complained that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republicans were preventing further coronavirus relief stimulus packages from passing.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), however, refused to sit back and watch Ocasio-Cortez spread what he apparently considered to be misinformation and quickly corrected her assertions.

What are the details?

As highlighted by the Daily Wire, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to vent her frustrations on how COVID-19 has been impacting Americans, and blamed Republicans for a coronavirus aid package stalemate after Congress left D.C. for a weeklong Thanksgiving recess without having a deal in place.

“People across the country are going hungry, COVID is set to explode, and Mitch McConnell dismissed the Senate last week,” she

tweeted. “I don’t know how these people can sleep at night. I really don’t.”

Cruz quickly slapped back and pointed out that Republicans put forth a $500 billion relief bill that Democrats previously blocked.



“Why is your party filibustering $500 billion in COVID relief?” he

wrote in response to her complaints. “And Joe Biden is cheering them on. Thinking that blocking relief somehow helps Dems win Georgia.”

The New York lawmaker

fired back, “The House doesn’t have filibusters, @tedcruz. We also passed several COVID relief packages to the Senate that not only include >$500 billion, but also prioritize helping real people as opposed to Wall St bailouts the GOP tries to pass off as ‘relief.’ Nice try though.”

She

continued, “I hope someone else runs Cruz’s Twitter account because it’d be pretty embarrassing if a US Senator didn’t know this. Almost as embarrassing as when Sen. @JohnCornyn didn’t appear to know that Puerto Ricans don’t get to vote in the Presidential.”

Cruz responded to Ocasio-Cortez, insisting that it seems apparent she doesn’t realize that there are Democrats in the Senate.



“.@AOC seems not to know there are Democrats in the Senate,” he

wrote. “Or that Joe Biden (also a Dem) is publicly calling on Senate Dems to continue filibustering COVID relief because he thinks it will help them win Georgia.”

According to Fox News, Senate Democrats have filibustered a vote on more than one occasion — and as recently as October — regarding a scaled-back GOP proposal.

“The bill, less than a third of the size of the $2.2 trillion figured back by Democratic leaders, included boosted federal unemployment benefits, another round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key small business rescue program, money for schools, and liability protections for businesses,” Fox News’ Megan Henney reported.

