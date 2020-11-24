https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-ducey-arizona-democrat-certify/2020/11/24/id/998671

Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday that Democrat Joe Biden won the state’s presidential election vote and endorsed its voting process despite numerous claims of irregularities.

“I trust our election system; there’s integrity in our election system,” Ducey told “The Mike Broomhead Show” on FM radio station KTAR on Tuesday. “Joe Biden did win Arizona.”

The state has been a focus of attention in the election with several claims of irregularities such as Sharpie felt tip pens being issued to mark ballots, causing them to be rejected, to accusations of votes being manipulated in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, due to the Dominion Voting Systems.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has dismissed the claims as baseless conspiracy theories.

Every county in Arizona has certified its results and the state is scheduled to do the same Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV that Arizona’s Secretary of State website posted the official margin of victory for Biden over President Donald Trump was 4,202 votes after originally stating the margin to be more than 10,000 out of more than 3.2 million cast.

“So the steps are, of course, you have voting, you have tabulation, then you have certification at the county level,” Ducey said.

“That’s being conducted or is completed. The next step is state certification. There’s no reason at this point, with what’s happening inside the legal system, that that wouldn’t go forward, and that is my expectation.”

