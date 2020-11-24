https://www.theepochtimes.com/asleep-at-the-wheel-trump-adviser-says-doj-fbi-need-to-investigate-alleged-election-fraud_3592158.html

A campaign adviser for President Donald Trump decried the Department of Justice (DOJ) for not taking sufficient action in combatting alleged voter fraud during the Nov. 3 election.

“I wish the federal law enforcement were involved, the way it certainly was deeply engaged in trying to concoct the case against President Trump,” Trump surrogate Steve Cortes told Just The News on Tuesday. “I believe the DOJ in general—the Department of Justice—is asleep at the wheel here while there may be really systemic fraud taking place that is truly undermining our republic.”

Cortes noted that Trump’s team doesn’t have time and doesn’t have federal resources.

Furthermore, he added that the reason why the DOJ or FBI are not involved is not clear. Cortes said the Trump team has evidence of fraud in key states.

“We do have significant amounts of fraud that we can right now prove in court through affidavits and through eyewitnesses, and then we also have perhaps even more importantly, the constitutional issues, and these are critical constitutional issues,” Cortes added.

Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr told the DOJ to probe “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities should they exist.

“While it is imperative that credible allegations be addressed in a timely and effective manner, it is equally imperative that Department personnel exercise appropriate caution and maintain the Department’s absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship,” Barr wrote in a memo.

Barr noted that “specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries.”

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer, in response to Barr, said that it is “deeply unfortunate that Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the ‘specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims’ he professes to guard against.”

States have until next month to resolve any election disputes, while members of the Electoral College have until Dec. 14 to finalize the outcome. Members of Congress in the Joint Session in early January then count the votes. Trump has not conceded.

Trump’s legal team has filed lawsuits in several states, with some members saying they hope the cases will make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The secretaries of state for Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and others have said they’ve seen no evidence of voter fraud and in some states, they’ve made arguments against Trump’s lawsuits that seek to throw out ballots due to alleged improprieties or were cast illegally. Hundreds of sworn affidavits have been filed so far, with witnesses saying otherwise.

