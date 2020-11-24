https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rudy-giuliani-pennsylvania-press-conference?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday alleged major voting irregularities in Pennsylvania during a hearing in that state, claiming that Republican vote watchers were denied access to oversee the vote-counting process during the state’s presidential election.

Giuliani was speaking at a Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing convened by state Republicans to examine allegations of voter irregularities there. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano said the meeting was convened after sustained complaints from residents “regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted.”

Giuliani in his opening remarks alleged that multiple GOP ballot watchers were barred meaningful oversight of the electoral process in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Citing the testimony of witnesses set to appear before the committee, Giuliani alleged: “In the case of Philadelphia, and in the case of Allegheny County, and one or two other counties, the mail-in ballots that were received were not inspected at all by any Republican. They were hidden from Republicans.”

“There’s only one time you get to [inspect a ballot],” Giuliani said, “and that’s when you separate the envelope that possesses the verifying information from the ballot. The moment you separate them, you can no longer verify.”

Multiple Pennsylvania Republicans also testified before the committee claiming to have witnessed similar irregularities during the Pennsylvania vote.

