Attorney Lin Wood posted photos and video on Friday of alleged Shredding Company truck leaving elections office in Cobb County Georgia.

Two Georgian women filmed the shredding company trucks picking up the “trash” from the Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County.

The shredding company was forced to respond and later released a statement saying “we do not inspect nor do we have any knowledge of the contents of the materials that we are asked to pick up and shred.”

On Tuesday Attorney Lin Wood took to Twitter again to post more video and photos from Susan Knox and her fellow patriots.

