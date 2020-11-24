https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/attorney-lin-wood-goes-tweet-storm-posts-video-destruction-shredding-election-fraud-evidence-cobb-county/

Attorney Lin Wood posted photos and video on Friday of alleged Shredding Company truck leaving elections office in Cobb County Georgia.

Two Georgian women filmed the shredding company trucks picking up the “trash” from the Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County.

The shredding company was forced to respond and later released a statement saying “we do not inspect nor do we have any knowledge of the contents of the materials that we are asked to pick up and shred.”

Cobb County GA Patriots are helping reveal lies. Susan Knox is American hero. More video from Susan to follow. She caught A1 on video & now A1 will cooperate. A1 was played by traitors in Cobb County. Please BE PREPARED for Thanksgiving. Pray for USA, ALL, & @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/7U2JhSwfQX — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

TRENDING: F-E-L-O-N-Y. — Lin Wood Drops Late-Night Bombshell: “Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton Co., GA?”

On Tuesday Attorney Lin Wood took to Twitter again to post more video and photos from Susan Knox and her fellow patriots.

Susan Knox is on it again. The photos & video to follow were taken by her today. Cobb County Patriots need to DEMAND answers. It is critically important to get the word to many – @realDonaldTrump WON the election by a landslide. Biden is a criminal. China is the ENEMY. pic.twitter.com/1I8f1faRrj — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

More…

Ballot destruction today in Cobb County, GA. They have been caught across America. They are trying to destroy evidence. @realDonaldTrump won historic landslide victory. He is our President. Listen to him. #FightBack Against Third Party Bad Actors Who Want to Take Control of Us pic.twitter.com/tj9ubZTcRz — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

Still more…

Destruction of voter fraud evidence TODAY in Cobb County, GA. pic.twitter.com/xficl6mzpD — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

Susan Knox is on the job for FREEDOM in Cobb County, GA. pic.twitter.com/in8YOEZb7a — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

More…

Evidence of voter fraud is being destroyed in Cobb County, GA TODAY. Many people, powerful & not so powerful, are going to PRISON.#FightBack Against Election Theft pic.twitter.com/XBrgpQbjVg — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

Last video provided by Patriot Susan Knox. She caught them red-handed. Biden is a crook. Cabala Harris is a Communist Sympathizer. This was NEVER about an election. It is part of an attempt to take over control of our country. I would NEVER incite violence. I urge ALL to pray. pic.twitter.com/n3VzWoBwOg — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

