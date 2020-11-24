https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/24/back-to-sleepy-time-journos-politico-playbook-boldly-predicts-that-the-biden-administration-will-be-delightfully-boring/

Today’s edition of the Politico Playbook is out, and it’s all about what we can expect from the incoming Biden administration:

A return to norms!

Will you complain, though? Because thus far, the media have pretty much accepted Joe Biden’s scarcity as just the way things are.

Here’s the kicker, though:

It’s a weird analogy, as Tabasco is objectively better than unflavored almond milk.

But even leaving that aside, it sure is interesting to see that journalists are already settling comfortably into the Obama-era press mentality of acceptance of, well, whatever.

And utterly predictable.

It is as far as media firefighters are concerned.

Happy days are here again!

It’s gonna be great. You wait and see.

To be fair, somebody has to.

