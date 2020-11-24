https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/bbq-is-essential-reporter-seems-personally-offended-that-law-enforcement-didnt-shut-down-barbecue-restaurant/

“Enough is enough — we’re opening,” read an Instagram post by Adamson Barbecue. The restaurant announced that its suburban Toronto location would be open for indoor dining at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and Toronto Star reporter Jennifer Pagliaro was on the scene to cover the story, as the head of enforcement for the city was planning to be there.

I’m on my way to Adamson BBQ in Etobicoke where owner Adam Skelly — making false claims about the severity of this pandemic — has vowed to open for inside dining at 11AM. The head of by-law enforcement for the city tells me they are aware of the Instagram post and plan to attend pic.twitter.com/s6FjpjajiE — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

“Making false claims about the severity of this pandemic?” Does Pagliaro happen to work as a Twitter fact-checker on the side?

This will be a test for city by-law with lockdown measures in place as of Monday. Those rules were imposed by the province and supported by local officials. It’s up to MLS, TPH and TPS to enforce those rules. — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

The comments on that post are a mix of support/vows to line up and critics recommending the very delicious Cherry St. and Beach Hill alternatives/asking to cancel pre-orders — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

To be clear, Adamson BBQ — like all other restaurants in the city — is allowed to be open for takeout and delivery. They can’t have indoor or patio dining. That’s what Skelly is protesting — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Skelly is here with some other folks I don’t recognize in the parking lot taking selfie’s and shaking bare hands with people. No obvious line yet. Blasting Rage Against the Machine (h/t @carlososorio) — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Shaking bare hands? We’re literally shaking.

Skelly now screaming at us to get off his property and not stand in a roadway after patrons talked to us about their feelings about tests they think are a lie and the right to eat inside and risk getting sick if they want to pic.twitter.com/FW7WIvmmPq — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Prospective patrons would not give us their full names so not going to quote them directly here — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Obscenities were probably another reason they wouldn’t be quoted directly.

This guy is now telling us we “lie through our teeth on a regular basis” and yelling about other things. Few of the patrons waiting in parking lot are wearing masks https://t.co/4pu7e1Pw9f — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

This is the scene in the parking lot right now pic.twitter.com/zPluZ00i2o — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Reminds us of the party they had in D.C. when the press called the election for Joe Biden. What a mob.

I count about two dozen people who appear to be here to eat. Picnic tables set up pic.twitter.com/VBcyGzCyUN — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

No sign of enforcement yet as we hit 11AM. There are now two toddlers here. Skelly is letting people in without masks. He himself is not wearing a mask. — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

“Do you have to wear a mask?” one woman asks as she walks towards the forming line. Some cars have honked as they drive by pic.twitter.com/OeBLNrnDNd — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

There are now people eating inside, in direct violation of provincial orders — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Hello, Pulitzers?

Cops and enforcement have arrived pic.twitter.com/veY6FOih7C — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Officers have now entered the restaurant pic.twitter.com/iSD1gLzMOW — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

We’ve been asked to stay off the property so I can’t see what enforcement is up to but @rlautens tells me one possible patron has a Trump hat on — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Can see Skelly speaking with enforcement now but can’t hear what they’re saying. Skelly appears agitated. Patrons recording interaction on their phones — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

(For obvious reasons I’m not going inside with a bunch of unmasked people who don’t believe in a pandemic but I believe Joe Warmington is in there) — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Just wear a mask and stay six feet from everyone else, right?

A family with small children continues to enjoy their food at a windowside table as a country tune plays — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

This person driving an official City of Toronto truck just honked and fist bumped the pro-Adamson folks here pic.twitter.com/jzI39mR55u — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Again, this restaurant is illegally allowing indoor dining and breaking city orders around mask wearing — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Many more police have arrived on scene. By-law and public health leaving restaurant now — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

There’s your headline.

Skelly, who just walked out from the restaurant, says he wasn’t fined today. Won’t talk to us more — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Police inspector Crone tells us the investigation is ongoing and health and bylaw officialsno longer on scene. Says given number of people and circumstances not going to clear this crowd now. Doors are not being closed. Discouraged similar “unlawful” activity — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

I’m heading home to write. Police made it clear there will be no charges or fines here today. — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Aw, sad.

If news reporters are essential then BBQ is like extra essential.#Yum #ColdSlawMatters — Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@Lumberist) November 24, 2020

Did you not know this? — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 24, 2020

Says woman who is employed — Marie Arf – China lies, don’t trust their numbers (@schwingcat) November 24, 2020

Small business is essential. — Dark Canuck (@alphaflight75) November 24, 2020

Boycotting Toronto Star is Essential — Pejvak92 (@pejvak92) November 24, 2020

Freedom is essential. — Diego Puertas (@dapf) November 24, 2020

More so than teachers claim they are, yes. — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 24, 2020

You’re goddamn right it is — thunderlipps (@thunderlipps1) November 24, 2020

Is this what passes for journalism these days? — Mark Brown (@BigMarkBrown) November 24, 2020

Staking out a barbecue joint and reporting on people not wearing masks? Yeah, that’s about it.

